We’re excited to announce that the Welcome to Campus DLC for Meow Moments: Celebrating Together is now live!

Join our cozy feline friends as they step into university life — from study sessions to sports and creative clubs. 🐱✨

Enjoy:

A brand-new campus scene full of life, learning, and friendships

Hundreds of adorable details to discover

More items for your Community and Creative Maker creations!

🎮 Available now on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3614660/Meow_Moments_Welcome_to_Campus/

🐾 And that's not all!

Today we’re also launching our new standalone game: Coloring Cats: Sports With Friends!

Relax by painting pixel-art photos of Buddy, Lucky, and friends practicing a variety of sports. 🎨🐕🐈

If you love chill creative games, don’t miss it!

👉 Check out Coloring Cats:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3588310/Coloring_Cats_Sports_With_Friends/

Thank you for your support, and happy cozy gaming! 🧡