It's been just a few days since the game's release, and we've already accumulated over 3.5 million clicks! Thank you to everyone who decided to join this battle of light and darkness. And just like the lightbulb, other things must change too...

The game now continues running in the background: all your hours under the light or plunged into darkness will keep counting. (Making it easier to achieve the time-based achievements.)

The leaderboard now updates every ~5 seconds, requiring quicker decisions on which button to press.

Expanded space for the counter numbers — with so many clicks, we might need to expand it again soon!

Fixes

The achievement for 1,500 clicks on the light button can now be unlocked.

The achievement for 1,500 clicks on the dark button can now be unlocked.

Stay strong in this epic journey! Gather your friends, pick your side, and change the game's destiny at any moment.