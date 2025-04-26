 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18251045 Edited 26 April 2025 – 20:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, here comes a hot fix for some issues which have arisen with the latest release.

Sorry for the newly introduced ones!

Bug Fixes:

  • Crash with logger

  • P-2H fx meshes for kill effect

  • Tachikaze to DDG

  • Add description to the Japenese vessels and subs

  • A-3B typo and RA-3B description

  • Action and Trigger Positions not updating properly

  • Typo on a couple of control names

Improvements/Additions:

  • Change language loading code to make it more resilient to mods

  • Updated Chinese and Korean translations

Changed files in this update

Depot 1286221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link