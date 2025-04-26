Hi everyone, here comes a hot fix for some issues which have arisen with the latest release.
Sorry for the newly introduced ones!
Bug Fixes:
-
Crash with logger
-
P-2H fx meshes for kill effect
-
Tachikaze to DDG
-
Add description to the Japenese vessels and subs
-
A-3B typo and RA-3B description
-
Action and Trigger Positions not updating properly
-
Typo on a couple of control names
Improvements/Additions:
-
Change language loading code to make it more resilient to mods
-
Updated Chinese and Korean translations
Changed files in this update