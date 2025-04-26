Hello everyone!
Our latest update is now live!
This version brings a complete new negotiation system, a new population growth system, improved AI behavior, new SFX, better performance, and tons of fixes and optimizations.
Experience deeper diplomacy, smarter AI wars, and a more dynamic world!
Under the hood, i’ve also reworked major systems for AI decision-making and population growth, paving the way for even smarter gameplay and future updates
Thank you for your support and stay tuned for more updates!
New Features
[ADD] New growth section UI in Demographics to show information about births, rates, migrations, and factors that affect population growth
[ADD] New negotiation system (complete overhaul of how trades and deals can be signed)
[ADD] Added MSAA to settings (should be more performant than the previous Anti-Aliasing option)
[ADD] AI will build military bases
[ADD] New attribute for countries: Diplomatic Trust
[ADD] War reasons – added for better control and realism for AI declaring war (experimental)
[ADD] Automatic crash reports (crashes will now automatically be uploaded for our review)
Sounds
[SOUND] Restructured sound mixers (for a better foundation for future SFX and effects)
[SOUND] SFX for bombings and nuclear explosions
[SOUND] SFX for navy and air bases
Gameplay Changes
[CHANGE] Missile launchers now support direct clicking on countries on the map
[CHANGE] Changed font and increased font size in Sectors UI (experimental)
[CHANGE] Integrated abortion laws and one-child policy into the new growth algorithm
[CHANGE] New algorithm for population growth calculation (taking into account many factors such as birth rates, women's education, deaths from crime, and more)
[CHANGE] Removed fertilize and regrow projects – provinces will now automatically grow agriculture and trees (no longer requiring digging projects)
[CHANGE] Digging projects will now reveal agricultural soil or new suitable forest areas that will grow over time
[CHANGE] Declaring war against a country under the same IGO defensive pact (e.g., NATO) will expel attackers from the IGO
Bug Fixes
[FIX] AI will now be forced to declare war against those attacking pact countries (e.g., NATO)
[FIX] Fixed an issue where starting a new game could get stuck at 41% due to incorrect naval spawning locations
[FIX] Multiple internal fixes related to caching
[FIX] Optimizations to GPU usage (should decrease overall GPU usage, especially in 4K resolutions)
[FIX] Fixed null exceptions coming from AI aerial warfare
[FIX] Fixed an issue where airports/seaports could build more than the intended value in batching mode
[FIX] Fixed an issue where airports/seaports could not be dismantled
[FIX] Fixed saving getting stuck due to saving unit locations
[FIX] Bases that are destroyed will now automatically remove related deployments (also fixes loading issues in such cases)
[FIX] Many UI fixes
