Hello everyone!

Our latest update is now live!

This version brings a complete new negotiation system, a new population growth system, improved AI behavior, new SFX, better performance, and tons of fixes and optimizations.

Experience deeper diplomacy, smarter AI wars, and a more dynamic world!

Under the hood, i’ve also reworked major systems for AI decision-making and population growth, paving the way for even smarter gameplay and future updates

Thank you for your support and stay tuned for more updates!

New Features

[ADD] New growth section UI in Demographics to show information about births, rates, migrations, and factors that affect population growth

[ADD] New negotiation system (complete overhaul of how trades and deals can be signed)

[ADD] Added MSAA to settings (should be more performant than the previous Anti-Aliasing option)

[ADD] AI will build military bases

[ADD] New attribute for countries: Diplomatic Trust

[ADD] War reasons – added for better control and realism for AI declaring war (experimental)

[ADD] Automatic crash reports (crashes will now automatically be uploaded for our review)

Sounds

[SOUND] Restructured sound mixers (for a better foundation for future SFX and effects)

[SOUND] SFX for bombings and nuclear explosions

[SOUND] SFX for navy and air bases

Gameplay Changes

[CHANGE] Missile launchers now support direct clicking on countries on the map

[CHANGE] Changed font and increased font size in Sectors UI (experimental)

[CHANGE] Integrated abortion laws and one-child policy into the new growth algorithm

[CHANGE] New algorithm for population growth calculation (taking into account many factors such as birth rates, women's education, deaths from crime, and more)

[CHANGE] Removed fertilize and regrow projects – provinces will now automatically grow agriculture and trees (no longer requiring digging projects)

[CHANGE] Digging projects will now reveal agricultural soil or new suitable forest areas that will grow over time

[CHANGE] Declaring war against a country under the same IGO defensive pact (e.g., NATO) will expel attackers from the IGO

Bug Fixes