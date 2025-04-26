We’re shipping a fast patch to address some issues that quickly became apparent, so let’s go over them:

Difficulty:

Firstly, elite minions weren’t properly tested. Elite minions and variations (lightning, rupture, freeze) were added very close to the release. The game was largely balanced before they were finalized and with them the act became very overtuned. We also don’t track any metrics on what gear most players have and it seems we’ve missed the mark on the difficulty.

To adjust that, we are reducing enemy health by 30% and enemy damage by 20% across the board to bring them back to player level.

Enemies charming summons:

Speaking of enemies, one of the new ones - the siren that can charm your summons - has been especially problematic. The original idea was to have one or two waves in a run that can pose a greater challenge to summon builds, but in practice those waves show up way more often and make summon builds unviable in act 3.

We are reducing the spawn weight of those waves, as well as their chance to charm from 15% to 1% and the duration from 8 to 5 seconds.

The final boss of the act, the Lady, also has a charm ability, which is essential to her moveset, but we’ve reduced her charm chance from 20% to 7% as well. And finally, we have expanded the summoner build’s toolset to play around charm effects:

The Titan infusion for the Stone Golem and Two Become One infusion for the Clone will now give charm immunity

The Crystal Deer and Arbiter summons are also charm immune, by default.

Summons will deal less damage when charmed, some heavy offenders like lamp genie have bigger reductions.

Dragons and Clones bug one-tapping players has been fixed.

Summons lose level bonuses when charmed, to not discourage leveling your summons.

On tier 2 and tier 3 items:

A lot of changes have been made since act 2 to make all affixes more balanced against each other. Revivals for example have been increased and added as a core affix to torsoes (instead of expert offers, which is now on jewels).

Master offers has long been much stronger than other affixes and its value had to be adjusted down. To compensate for that, we have allowed master offers to spawn on all item types. This should allow the same master offer builds, without overshadowing other affixes.

Item drops:

Additionally, we are buffing item drops by 100% to help with transitioning from Tier 2 to Tier 3 gear. We hope this will improve the playing experience and speed up farming times. Tier 3 rares are generally the same value as Tier 2 mythics, with Tier 3 mythics having around +60% affix value.

Experience:

Player experience gain has been increased by about 15%.

Other bugfixes: