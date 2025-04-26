 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18251003 Edited 26 April 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:

Fixes:

  • Tutorial UI tooltips

  • Day 3 tutorial

  • Death caused by zombies in quarantine block

  • Other small fixes

Changes:

  • Resource items (i.e. fuel cans) physics tweaked

  • Consumption info in mess hall

