Build 1.06:
Bugs:
- Bound unlocks at correct credits threshold now!
- Fixed Softlock on jump attack by the Corruptor Boss (the creepy toad with human arms)
- Fixed potential softlock with Star Eater where food would have no where to spawn
- Made Dash always knock you back to a predictable hex
- Fixed bug when Plan B would try discard a ritual card causing it to not be playable anymore
- Missile Swarm can only be played if at least one ship can afford the heat cost to avoid playing it when it is not possible.
- Fixed booster Engine applying engine lock to actor ships on self inflicting damage
- Fixed Fuel Siphon replenishing movement if any ship kills an enemy.
Changed files in this update