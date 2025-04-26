 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250960
Build 1.06:

Bugs:

  • Bound unlocks at correct credits threshold now!
  • Fixed Softlock on jump attack by the Corruptor Boss (the creepy toad with human arms)
  • Fixed potential softlock with Star Eater where food would have no where to spawn
  • Made Dash always knock you back to a predictable hex
  • Fixed bug when Plan B would try discard a ritual card causing it to not be playable anymore
  • Missile Swarm can only be played if at least one ship can afford the heat cost to avoid playing it when it is not possible.
  • Fixed booster Engine applying engine lock to actor ships on self inflicting damage
  • Fixed Fuel Siphon replenishing movement if any ship kills an enemy.

