26 April 2025 Build 18250925 Edited 26 April 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Minor patch, mostly just writing Chapter 5 scripts. Here are two screenies of Baskford, the town just north of Jadenbury where you have to build up your forces before the finale.


-Doors in small towns now close when nobody is nearby (not in big cities for performance reasons).
-New optional parameter for "reputation" command to disable messages and sounds (character creation).
-Gaining reputations in character creation no longer shows a notification (much less annoying).
-Updated both manuals, as well as some in-game texts.
-Lots of progress on Ch.5 maps and scripts.

