Minor patch, mostly just writing Chapter 5 scripts. Here are two screenies of Baskford, the town just north of Jadenbury where you have to build up your forces before the finale.





Complete list of changes:

-Doors in small towns now close when nobody is nearby (not in big cities for performance reasons).

-New optional parameter for "reputation" command to disable messages and sounds (character creation).

-Gaining reputations in character creation no longer shows a notification (much less annoying).

-Updated both manuals, as well as some in-game texts.

-Lots of progress on Ch.5 maps and scripts.