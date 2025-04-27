This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Site-02!

Following a refinement period during our Patreon Beta, we are ready to release the first initial version of 14.1 to the public.

You can opt-in to the beta by right-clicking SCP:SL in your Steam Library, and then by selecting the Properties tab.

From there, select the Betas category, and finally, select the Public Beta option from the dropdown menu.

You can view the current version of the changelog here. We’ll release periodic Steam announcements as further changes are made.

We will be launching Feedback forms in the coming days after this post. Stay tuned.

Have fun, and see you in the dark.