27 April 2025 Build 18250909 Edited 27 April 2025 – 18:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Site-02!

Following a refinement period during our Patreon Beta, we are ready to release the first initial version of 14.1 to the public.

You can opt-in to the beta by right-clicking SCP:SL in your Steam Library, and then by selecting the Properties tab.
From there, select the Betas category, and finally, select the Public Beta option from the dropdown menu.

You can view the current version of the changelog here. We’ll release periodic Steam announcements as further changes are made.

We will be launching Feedback forms in the coming days after this post. Stay tuned.

Have fun, and see you in the dark.

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

View more data in app history for build 18250909
64-bit SCP: Secret Laboratory Windows Content Depot 700331
