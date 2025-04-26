 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250893 Edited 26 April 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
I have just released a quick update (1.0.17) with the following changes:

Cardian

  • Fixed "Ascended one" unit, now correctly has Demon Slayer special ability

  • Fixed bug with tearing up cards, should no longer be able to create "NaN" strips

  • Refactored loading system to reduce possibilities of problems with loading

Hordes of Hordes

  • Fixed a rare crash issue

Dead of Night

  • Fixed a possible freeze bug when transitioning to night failed

My Pet Protector

  • Fixed a rare issue where combat could become frozen

New Game: UO Defender - I didn't plan to add this one as it is pretty much a prototype to Protector, but knowing it means a lot to some people I've updated it from actionscript 1 and added it

