I have just released a quick update (1.0.17) with the following changes:
Cardian
-
Fixed "Ascended one" unit, now correctly has Demon Slayer special ability
-
Fixed bug with tearing up cards, should no longer be able to create "NaN" strips
-
Refactored loading system to reduce possibilities of problems with loading
Hordes of Hordes
- Fixed a rare crash issue
Dead of Night
- Fixed a possible freeze bug when transitioning to night failed
My Pet Protector
- Fixed a rare issue where combat could become frozen
New Game: UO Defender - I didn't plan to add this one as it is pretty much a prototype to Protector, but knowing it means a lot to some people I've updated it from actionscript 1 and added it
