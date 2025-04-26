I have just released a quick update (1.0.17) with the following changes:

Cardian

Fixed "Ascended one" unit, now correctly has Demon Slayer special ability

Fixed bug with tearing up cards, should no longer be able to create "NaN" strips

Refactored loading system to reduce possibilities of problems with loading

Hordes of Hordes

Fixed a rare crash issue

Dead of Night

Fixed a possible freeze bug when transitioning to night failed

My Pet Protector

Fixed a rare issue where combat could become frozen

New Game: UO Defender - I didn't plan to add this one as it is pretty much a prototype to Protector, but knowing it means a lot to some people I've updated it from actionscript 1 and added it