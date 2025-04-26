 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250890 Edited 26 April 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✈️ General

  • implemented fighter pilot flight special day
  • new summer music 1
  • added shoving passengers

📖Tutorial

  • tutorial is now split across 2 days
    • day 1 is service
    • day 2 is setup and boarding
  • disabled pilot requests on day 2
  • only day 1 unlocked from beginning
  • tutorial now shows mouse buttons instead of keyboard buttons
  • patience increased from 60>90s
  • disabled fire on tutorial days
  • disabled turbulence on day 1
  • can no longer pick up cabinets when tutorial is telling you to remove an insert from them to avoid confusion

Visual

  • updated controls UI to show mouse buttons as well
  • action bar is no longer clickable
  • added temp spot for showing which FAA violations you have

⚖️ Balance

  • increased fire chance during pyrotechnics festival day
  • increased music chance during music festival day
  • reduced service start delay from 8>3 seconds

🐛Bug Fixes

  • fixed a bug where summer special days weren't triggering
  • fixed a bug where next and previous season buttons would move when cycling though them due to the height of the season description text
  • fixed a bug where violations were still costing 100 points instead of 50
  • fixed a bug where only OJ is requested on day 2
  • maybe fixed a bug where some passengers would get stuck in the ground when recovering from ragdoll
  • fixed a bug there the flight progress bar would sometimes be off on timings of flight phases
  • fixed a bug where the clock timer wasnt ticking after boarding
  • maybe fixed a bug where passengers would get stuck in ground while standing
  • fixed a bug where more than one request could show up on training days

