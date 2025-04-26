✈️ General
- implemented fighter pilot flight special day
- new summer music 1
- added shoving passengers
📖Tutorial
- tutorial is now split across 2 days
- day 1 is service
- day 2 is setup and boarding
- disabled pilot requests on day 2
- only day 1 unlocked from beginning
- tutorial now shows mouse buttons instead of keyboard buttons
- patience increased from 60>90s
- disabled fire on tutorial days
- disabled turbulence on day 1
- can no longer pick up cabinets when tutorial is telling you to remove an insert from them to avoid confusion
❗Visual
- updated controls UI to show mouse buttons as well
- action bar is no longer clickable
- added temp spot for showing which FAA violations you have
⚖️ Balance
- increased fire chance during pyrotechnics festival day
- increased music chance during music festival day
- reduced service start delay from 8>3 seconds
🐛Bug Fixes
- fixed a bug where summer special days weren't triggering
- fixed a bug where next and previous season buttons would move when cycling though them due to the height of the season description text
- fixed a bug where violations were still costing 100 points instead of 50
- fixed a bug where only OJ is requested on day 2
- maybe fixed a bug where some passengers would get stuck in the ground when recovering from ragdoll
- fixed a bug there the flight progress bar would sometimes be off on timings of flight phases
- fixed a bug where the clock timer wasnt ticking after boarding
- maybe fixed a bug where passengers would get stuck in ground while standing
- fixed a bug where more than one request could show up on training days
