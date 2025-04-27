BUG FIXES:
- If you were in the top 10 or bottom 10 the rankings on leaderboard didn't always display correctly.
- fixed a bug where the green arrow to go back to top shifted tasks over in portrait mode.
- fixed a bug where sometimes after selling a store the icons colours for the trainer remain even if you didn't have it purchased yet.
- fixed a bug where the desserts filters didn't saved consistently. Now they both save per store.
CHANGES:
- Removed support for iOS cross platform saves. (should still function for now, but may be disabled moving forward)
- Removed IAP for currency. The IAP for currency made some users incorrectly assume that the gameplay was designed to require these purchases when in reality they are easily attainable through exploration of the mechanics such as the Display Cabinets.
