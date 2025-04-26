 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18250849 Edited 26 April 2025 – 17:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed a missing data file that caused players to reset to Level 1 and $100. (If you encounter any issues related to this, please contact us via Discord!)

-Fixed an issue where the game would freeze on a black screen at startup. (Offline Mode)

-Fixed a bug where products would disappear in the store.

-Reduced sun brightness.

-UI adjustments made.

-Minor bug fixes implemented.

Thank you for reporting all these issues.
Your feedback and bug reports are extremely valuable to us!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3441461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link