-Fixed a missing data file that caused players to reset to Level 1 and $100. (If you encounter any issues related to this, please contact us via Discord!)

-Fixed an issue where the game would freeze on a black screen at startup. (Offline Mode)

-Fixed a bug where products would disappear in the store.

-Reduced sun brightness.

-UI adjustments made.

-Minor bug fixes implemented.

Thank you for reporting all these issues.

Your feedback and bug reports are extremely valuable to us!