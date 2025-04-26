-Fixed a missing data file that caused players to reset to Level 1 and $100. (If you encounter any issues related to this, please contact us via Discord!)
-Fixed an issue where the game would freeze on a black screen at startup. (Offline Mode)
-Fixed a bug where products would disappear in the store.
-Reduced sun brightness.
-UI adjustments made.
-Minor bug fixes implemented.
Thank you for reporting all these issues.
Your feedback and bug reports are extremely valuable to us!
Changed files in this update