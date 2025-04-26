Fixed a few typos and updated a graphical error in the cover image.
Thanks for folks who have picked up the game, much appreciated!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a few typos and updated a graphical error in the cover image.
Thanks for folks who have picked up the game, much appreciated!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update