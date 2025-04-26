 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18250823 Edited 26 April 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Highlights:

  • Fixed the Secret Hideout Unlock Sound to only play once when a player impatiently spam clicks the door;
  • Added subtle animations to the level room backgrounds.

Thank you for playing and supporting Pocket Thief!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3574281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link