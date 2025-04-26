Hello, explorers of forgotten realities.

Today is a big day for Backrooms MultiVerses.

We are releasing a major update that completely changes how you experience the journey across 10 levels of lost worlds.

And it’s all thanks to you — your feedback, ideas, and support.

Here’s what’s waiting for you:

Complete Rework of All 10 Levels

Every level has been optimized, refined, and improved for better performance.

Traversal is now smoother, deeper, and more immersive.

No compromises — only pure tension and exploration, exactly as intended.

Now — Only One Flashlight. Just You and the Darkness.

By popular demand, we have changed the lighting concept.

There are no scattered light sources anymore.

Your flashlight is your only companion. Take care of it.

The atmosphere is now even more intense, more hopeless — exactly the experience Backrooms was meant to deliver.

Menu System — Finally Here

We heard you. A full in-game menu has been added.

Quickly adjust graphics, controls, or return to the main menu with ease.

No more workarounds — everything you need is now within reach.

DLSS Support and Performance Boost

DLSS support is now available for players with modern GPUs.

Your journey through Backrooms MultiVerses will be even smoother and more stable, even on high settings.

Monster Sound Optimization

Monster sounds have been reworked: they are now more realistic, balanced, and properly terrifying.

Their footsteps, breathing, and hunting sounds have been enhanced to create maximum tension at the worst possible moments.

UI Improvements

We have refined the user interface to make navigation more intuitive and seamless.

From flashlight management to environmental interaction, everything now feels cleaner and more accessible.

Movement Improvements

The movement system has been upgraded for smoother, more responsive character control.

Every step, sprint, and turn now feels more natural — crucial when you're surviving in unknown spaces.

Graphics Update

Enhanced lighting effects and optimized environment textures have been introduced.

The transitions between zones, flickering lights, and environmental details are now even more atmospheric while maintaining performance.

And This Is Just the Beginning

This update is the result of your feedback and our shared love for Backrooms MultiVerses.

We are committed to listening to the community, enhancing the experience, and building even deeper, scarier places to explore.

Thank you for staying with us.

And remember: you're not the only one searching in the dark.

The update is available right now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3424830/Backrooms_MultiVerses/

P.S. Don't forget to let us know how the new experience feels — we read everything.