VERSION 1.1.4 changes:
-
Player weapons will now automatically update their position on the screen when changing aspect ratios (so they won't be stuck beneath the bottom of the screen when playing in ultrawide anymore).
-
Added support for additional ultrawide resolutions (21:9 and 32:9) in Windowed and Fullscreen modes.
-
Solved infinite double jump glitch that would sometimes appear while on ladders.
-
Fixed a visual bug in the Autosurgery Station Menu, where Torso Injury lock size didn't respond to the actual max health amount.
