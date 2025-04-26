 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18250555 Edited 26 April 2025 – 15:59:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

VERSION 1.1.4 changes:

  • Player weapons will now automatically update their position on the screen when changing aspect ratios (so they won't be stuck beneath the bottom of the screen when playing in ultrawide anymore).

  • Added support for additional ultrawide resolutions (21:9 and 32:9) in Windowed and Fullscreen modes.

  • Solved infinite double jump glitch that would sometimes appear while on ladders.

  • Fixed a visual bug in the Autosurgery Station Menu, where Torso Injury lock size didn't respond to the actual max health amount.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3539441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link