Hi STOL Pilots!

This update contains some fun new features and lays the groundwork for the next few updates. Enjoy!

New - Airplane Maintenance and Modification System

-A new interface for adding repairs, fuel, oil and modifications.

-Airplane upgrade/modification system (just tires right now, but other items are coming soon - e.g. propellers, skis, suspension, engine upgrades, etc.)

New - Save Game

The auto-save functionality is back! Game progress is automatically saved every 5 mins when outside the airplane and every time the player exits the airplane. It is not saved while flying. Aside from slow map loading, it seems to work pretty well, but it is still a work-in-progress.

New - Parachutes

A parachute item has been added. Why? I'm not sure! :-D It can be used for jumping out of an airplane (although, I don't recommend jumping out of a perfectly good airplane), or it can be used for base-jumping from tall cliffs or structures.

New Objectives/Missions

Redesigned the objectives structure - there are now three categories of objectives: Exploring, Runways, and Missions. There are multiple items in each of these categories and the goal of the map/level is to achieve all them. The pause menu now shows your progress through the objectives and your progress is saved. Upon completion of each category, you will receive a Steam Achievement.



New Steam Achievements

New Steam achievements have been added for completing each of the objective categories along with a other "hidden" missions or activities.

Updated - Maps

-All the maps have received small updates, but the South Islands map has received the most attention in this release: added more big rocks/cliffs, moved and changed some islands, new item pickups, new POIs (points of interest) to explore, new Missions to complete and new Runways to land.

Misc Bug Fixes & Updates

Numerous bug fixes and a few quality-of-life updates.