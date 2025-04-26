Update Build 1.0.2.3

Replacement of various assets with higher quality versions and enhanced textures.

Fixes and improvements to several UI widgets.

General performance optimizations.

New interface: more modern, intuitive, and responsive.

Enemy system update: code optimization and fixes to improve game performance.

New lighting bake, delivering more realistic and immersive lighting.

Fixes to the music track system, with new songs added to enhance the overall atmosphere.

Improved damage and combat system for Creepy enemies.

Minor improvements to the infected combat system.

Added anisotropic filtering (4x, 8x, and 16x) to enhance visual quality.

Adjustments to the player character mesh to prevent deformation during fast movements, along with the addition of subtle facial expressions during gameplay.

New resource balancing, allowing players to unlock all special weapons within a single playthrough.

Various minor tweaks and general improvements.

Note:

The game is constantly evolving. We are working hard to implement as many community suggestions as possible. In the upcoming patches, we will introduce major structural updates, always taking great care not to compromise player progress or saved games.

Thank you for your understanding and support!

Sincerely,

Jardel Antunes

CEO - BoxGames Productions