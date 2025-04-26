 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250471 Edited 26 April 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This new update commemorating HB&P's anniversary has ‘Allies in Combat’ as its main upgrade:
If a player has an ally in combat but in the ‘Combat Spell’ slot has a non-combat spell, the option to cast spells will be replaced by ‘ Order your ally to attack’.
Ordering an ally to attack will always result in a successful attack, but will only cause 1 single point of damage (2 if the player has summoned skeletons as allies).

v1.51

IMPROVEMENTS

  • A new combat option has been added for characters that do not have a combat spell but are accompanied by an ally: ORDER YOUR ALLY TO ATTACK.

  • Added Vampire as a possible enemy when opening the tomb in the adventure ‘The Labyrinth’ (Legendary enemy).

  • Added a new entry to the handbook: ‘Allies in combat’.

  • Some texts that did not read well if players did not have a certain font type in their computer have been corrected.

  • Added sound of Kraken when he appears in the ‘Song of Kings & Wars’ quest.

CHANGES

  • Removed the possibility to use rope to descend into the depths of the Dark Rock ('The Dark Rock' adventure).

  • Some images of adventure places have been changed.

  • Changed the image of the +0 Mace.

BUGS
  • Fixed a bug where it was not indicated in the combat page text that the ‘Bless Weapon’ spell is a combat spell.

  • THANK YOU FOR READING -

