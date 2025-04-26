This new update commemorating HB&P's anniversary has ‘Allies in Combat’ as its main upgrade:

If a player has an ally in combat but in the ‘Combat Spell’ slot has a non-combat spell, the option to cast spells will be replaced by ‘ Order your ally to attack’.

Ordering an ally to attack will always result in a successful attack, but will only cause 1 single point of damage (2 if the player has summoned skeletons as allies).

v1.51

IMPROVEMENTS

A new combat option has been added for characters that do not have a combat spell but are accompanied by an ally: ORDER YOUR ALLY TO ATTACK.

Added Vampire as a possible enemy when opening the tomb in the adventure ‘The Labyrinth’ (Legendary enemy).

Added a new entry to the handbook: ‘Allies in combat’.

Some texts that did not read well if players did not have a certain font type in their computer have been corrected.

Added sound of Kraken when he appears in the ‘Song of Kings & Wars’ quest.

CHANGES

Removed the possibility to use rope to descend into the depths of the Dark Rock ('The Dark Rock' adventure).

Some images of adventure places have been changed.

Changed the image of the +0 Mace.

BUGS

Fixed a bug where it was not indicated in the combat page text that the ‘Bless Weapon’ spell is a combat spell.