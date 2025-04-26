 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250435 Edited 26 April 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🖐️New Feature: One-Hand Keyboard Play!
You can now fully control the game using only one hand — either your right or left — on the keyboard. No mouse or gamepad needed, making it perfect for laptop gaming!
🏃‍♂️Movement: WASD or Arrow Keys.
👊Workout: Left Ctrl or Right Shift.
💥Advanced Technique: Space Bar or Enter.

Changed files in this update

