Hey everyone,

here is the latest update of Desert Stalker. In 0.18 we take a step back from the action and instead focus on the day-to-day life of people in the household and the Queen.

Release highlights

In this update, the player takes Ain for a stroll through the market, sampling the various goods while taking a glance about her potential future(s).

The Queen summons the player to the palace for some unfinished business, all the while Emilia is still adjusting to life around the house and certain mutants have some sleepless nights.

Also, a lot of people have asked us about an OST of the game or a way to access the music. While we can't distribute the music alone as-is, we have an alternative for you.

The game now features a built-in music player (accessible from the main menu)!

**P.S. : We had to change our image packaging, so for this update the assets need to be re-downloaded from scratch, apologies. In the future we will have smaller, incremental updates.

P.S. #2: The Spanish and Italian translations are still being worked on by our translators. As soon as they become available to us, we will update the game accordingly.**

Full changelog

New content (~1,300 renders):

Continued Queen's quest (2 events)

Market date with Ain

Continued Emilia's quest (2 small events)

Mutant bunker sleepover event

An in-game music player (with a bit of our own twist)

Reworks (~350 renders):

Ain market kidnapping scene (d4b)

First Asani visit / new car (d6b)

Translations

Updated Simplified Chinese translation to 0.18 (credits: aler)

Updated Traditional Chinese translation 0.18 (credits: AHHCrazy)

Updated Russian translation to 0.18 (credits: Kasatik)

Minor changes / Bugfixes:

Fixed multiple instances of artifacts on Ain's torso

Fixed a wrong event condition for d13g

Fixed an issue in d15b where "Her Majesty" would not progress correctly if the player didn't romance Shani

Fixed a metric ton of typos and grammar errors that have been reported throughout the game

Fixed an issue with Kyra disappearing from the basement for some saves from 0.17.x

Fixed a few instances of the wrong character talking

Fixed reported grammar errors

Changed some vague hints in gallery

Known issues:

The quest "Courting the crown" might appear bugged in the quest log if players haven't romanced the queen

Missing variations in the living room part of Ain's scene for whether Fairy / Kateryna have joined or not

That's it for now, let us know how you liked the update. And, as always, please report any bugs or other issues you encounter so we can make the game better. We hope you enjoy!