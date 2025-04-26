Hey everyone,
here is the latest update of Desert Stalker. In 0.18 we take a step back from the action and instead focus on the day-to-day life of people in the household and the Queen.
Release highlights
In this update, the player takes Ain for a stroll through the market, sampling the various goods while taking a glance about her potential future(s).
The Queen summons the player to the palace for some unfinished business, all the while Emilia is still adjusting to life around the house and certain mutants have some sleepless nights.
Also, a lot of people have asked us about an OST of the game or a way to access the music. While we can't distribute the music alone as-is, we have an alternative for you.
The game now features a built-in music player (accessible from the main menu)!
**P.S. : We had to change our image packaging, so for this update the assets need to be re-downloaded from scratch, apologies. In the future we will have smaller, incremental updates.
P.S. #2: The Spanish and Italian translations are still being worked on by our translators. As soon as they become available to us, we will update the game accordingly.**
Full changelog
New content (~1,300 renders):
-
Continued Queen's quest (2 events)
-
Market date with Ain
-
Continued Emilia's quest (2 small events)
-
Mutant bunker sleepover event
-
An in-game music player (with a bit of our own twist)
Reworks (~350 renders):
-
Ain market kidnapping scene (d4b)
-
First Asani visit / new car (d6b)
Translations
-
Updated Simplified Chinese translation to 0.18 (credits: aler)
-
Updated Traditional Chinese translation 0.18 (credits: AHHCrazy)
-
Updated Russian translation to 0.18 (credits: Kasatik)
Minor changes / Bugfixes:
-
Fixed multiple instances of artifacts on Ain's torso
-
Fixed a wrong event condition for d13g
-
Fixed an issue in d15b where "Her Majesty" would not progress correctly if the player didn't romance Shani
-
Fixed a metric ton of typos and grammar errors that have been reported throughout the game
-
Fixed an issue with Kyra disappearing from the basement for some saves from 0.17.x
-
Fixed a few instances of the wrong character talking
-
Fixed reported grammar errors
-
Changed some vague hints in gallery
Known issues:
-
The quest "Courting the crown" might appear bugged in the quest log if players haven't romanced the queen
-
Missing variations in the living room part of Ain's scene for whether Fairy / Kateryna have joined or not
That's it for now, let us know how you liked the update. And, as always, please report any bugs or other issues you encounter so we can make the game better. We hope you enjoy!
Changed files in this update