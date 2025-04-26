Hello Liquidators!
We hope you're staying safe out there in the Zone. As a small token of appreciation for all your support and dedication, we’re offering a 45% discount on Chornobyl Liquidators starting today.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41669/Chornobyl_Liquidators__Supporter_Pack_Bundle/
If you haven’t had the chance to step into the boots of a liquidator yet, now’s the perfect time to experience the gritty reality of a post-disaster world and join those who risked everything to contain the unthinkable.
We have prepared a quality of life update (v1.2.34). Check out the detailed list down below:
Added radiation sound when player is in radiation range
Increased range and visibility of where radiation warning flags should be placed
Increased range from which radiation warning flags can be buried
Increased the size of the task tracker - now contains more information about the task
Increased quality of some textures, e.g. radio
Increased speed of ozonation of radioactive clouds
Increased fire extinguishing speed
Increased player flashlight angle
Death screen changed
Memory optimizations
If you want to downgrade a game version for a while in case of some problems or game-breaking glitches, here’s the code for the branch -> prevChornobylBuild
This week also marks the anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster – a moment in history that continues to resonate around the world.
It’s a time to reflect on the real-life events behind the story, and to remember the people whose lives were forever changed.
Thank you for being a part of our community and for your continued support.
Wish you a great time playing the game!
Cheers!
~Jacob and Developers
