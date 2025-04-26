 Skip to content

26 April 2025
Hello Liquidators!

We hope you're staying safe out there in the Zone. As a small token of appreciation for all your support and dedication, we’re offering a 45% discount on Chornobyl Liquidators starting today.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41669/Chornobyl_Liquidators__Supporter_Pack_Bundle/

If you haven’t had the chance to step into the boots of a liquidator yet, now’s the perfect time to experience the gritty reality of a post-disaster world and join those who risked everything to contain the unthinkable.

We have prepared a quality of life update (v1.2.34). Check out the detailed list down below:

  • Added radiation sound when player is in radiation range

  • Increased range and visibility of where radiation warning flags should be placed

  • Increased range from which radiation warning flags can be buried

  • Increased the size of the task tracker - now contains more information about the task

  • Increased quality of some textures, e.g. radio

  • Increased speed of ozonation of radioactive clouds

  • Increased fire extinguishing speed

  • Increased player flashlight angle

  • Death screen changed

  • Memory optimizations

If you want to downgrade a game version for a while in case of some problems or game-breaking glitches, here’s the code for the branch -> prevChornobylBuild

This week also marks the anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster – a moment in history that continues to resonate around the world.


It’s a time to reflect on the real-life events behind the story, and to remember the people whose lives were forever changed.

Thank you for being a part of our community and for your continued support.
Wish you a great time playing the game!

Cheers!
~Jacob and Developers

