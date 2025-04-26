 Skip to content

26 April 2025
While we're working on Act 4, we're also rolling out a bunch of smaller improvements.

The minimap system had to be reworked, but it finally shows chests, item drops, bosses, and more.

We've added new memory management under the hood. Depending on your hardware setup, it should help speed up loading times when getting on and off missions.

Also, character dialogue portraits now better match the game's visual style.

[VERSION 0.206]

  • Minimap in UI now also displays interactive objects like Chests, Item drops etc.
  • Memory and loading time optimizations, especially when returning to Ship
  • New Character portraits for dialogs and mission introductions
  • Minimap target indicator added in the Save Scientist mission fight
  • Fix - Starmap always displaying System for Act 3 with an unlocked visual
  • Fix - Rare error when a summoned enemy in a boss fight became unkillable

