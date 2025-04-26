While we're working on Act 4, we're also rolling out a bunch of smaller improvements.

The minimap system had to be reworked, but it finally shows chests, item drops, bosses, and more.

We've added new memory management under the hood. Depending on your hardware setup, it should help speed up loading times when getting on and off missions.

Also, character dialogue portraits now better match the game's visual style.

[VERSION 0.206]