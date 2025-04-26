Thanks for playing Croissant!

Small update which improves the leaderboard, adds new skins and a new setting.

Changelog details:

Added skin127: Taped Croissant (uncommon)

Added skin128: Honeyssant (uncommon)

Added skin129: Smoissant (epic)

Added skin130: Bricroissant (uncommon)

Added a new setting that shows the number of croissant in Trillion

Added security to avoid overloading the leaderboard

Modification of the game launch menu

Modification of number of people in leaderboard: 50 -> 100

Fixed several characters that were invisible in the leaderboard

Fixed skins images on Steam

Check out our other games and get them with a discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41388/Limsod_Games_Collection/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3070330/Croissant