 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18250362 Edited 26 April 2025 – 15:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Croissant!

Small update which improves the leaderboard, adds new skins and a new setting.

Here are the new skins added in this update:

Changelog details:

  • Added skin127: Taped Croissant (uncommon)

  • Added skin128: Honeyssant (uncommon)

  • Added skin129: Smoissant (epic)

  • Added skin130: Bricroissant (uncommon)

  • Added a new setting that shows the number of croissant in Trillion

  • Added security to avoid overloading the leaderboard

  • Modification of the game launch menu

  • Modification of number of people in leaderboard: 50 -> 100

  • Fixed several characters that were invisible in the leaderboard

  • Fixed skins images on Steam

Check out our other games and get them with a discount:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41388/Limsod_Games_Collection/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3070330/Croissant

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3070331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link