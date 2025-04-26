Thanks for playing Croissant!
Small update which improves the leaderboard, adds new skins and a new setting.
Here are the new skins added in this update:
Changelog details:
-
Added skin127: Taped Croissant (uncommon)
-
Added skin128: Honeyssant (uncommon)
-
Added skin129: Smoissant (epic)
-
Added skin130: Bricroissant (uncommon)
-
Added a new setting that shows the number of croissant in Trillion
-
Added security to avoid overloading the leaderboard
-
Modification of the game launch menu
-
Modification of number of people in leaderboard: 50 -> 100
-
Fixed several characters that were invisible in the leaderboard
-
Fixed skins images on Steam
Changed files in this update