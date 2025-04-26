 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250295
Update notes via Steam Community

The system for assigning item ids has been reviewed and corrected, so there should be no more cases of ghost towers

towers placed on the map will no longer be used by the autofill for merge.

