The system for assigning item ids has been reviewed and corrected, so there should be no more cases of ghost towers
towers placed on the map will no longer be used by the autofill for merge.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The system for assigning item ids has been reviewed and corrected, so there should be no more cases of ghost towers
towers placed on the map will no longer be used by the autofill for merge.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update