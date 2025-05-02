This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The wait is over — Obscured Stories: The Resentment is officially out!

As a solo developer I’m incredibly proud to share it with all of you that the very first installment of this serie is available! Thank you for your patience and support throughout the journey!

Your choices matter. With five different oendings to uncover, each decision you make will shape the story in its own unique way, giving you plenty of reasons to replay.

And this is just the beginning.

The next standalone entry in the Obscured Stories series is already in development. It will continue exploring dark, emotional storytelling — but with a fresh narrative and characters, no prior experience needed.

I hope you enjoy it. Feedback is very much appreciated as I'll take that with me for my upcoming game!

Kind regards,

Armin