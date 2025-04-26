Hey everyone,
Here’s a fresh update focused on making vehicles feel more stable, improving UI feedback, and adding some fun and polish along the way!
🖼️ TAA Ghosting improvement (experimental)
We’ve begun improving anti-aliasing ghosting based on feedback from the community (shoutout to Dr Rockso!). This is an early pass — more tweaks to come.
🎮 New: Adjustable FOV up to 120°
You can now change your field of view in the gameplay options — up to 120° for those who love the wide-angle feel.
🖥️ New: V-Sync option added
You can now enable or disable vertical sync in the graphics settings — helpful for screen tearing.
🛞 Handling Update: Wheel grip stabilization
We’ve reworked vehicle wheel behavior — the grip no longer changes unpredictably after extended use, resulting in more consistent driving.
🚙 Musgoat now spawns with a handbrake
No more struggling to stop on a slope — the Musgoat now comes equipped with a handbrake by default.
📦 Original parts visual feedback
When restoring a car, you’ll now see:
Total original parts installed
Green preview boxes = correct part
Yellow = compatible but not the original part
🚪 Door compatibility improvement
Doors from different vehicles now align better — pivot points have been corrected so they attach properly.
📶 Radio tower improvements
We’ve improved the performance and save reliability of radio towers in the world.
🌡️ Engine overheating feedback
Engines now display a warning when they’re too hot — and they’ll cool down even when sitting on the ground.
🔊 Car Restoration Sound
A unique sound now plays when you complete a full car restoration — satisfying and clear!
🔉 Audio balancing – Car attenuation pass
Wwise settings have been tweaked to better balance car-related sounds, especially wide attenuation.
🪩 New Item: Disco Ball
Because every good road trip needs a little party flair. 🕺
⚖️ Fixed: Weight capacity replication bug
A bug caused vehicle weight limits to desync in multiplayer, making some cars undriveable for clients — now fixed.
🎒 Fixed: Backpack interaction in multiplayer
Clients can once again use their backpacks reliably in multiplayer sessions.
Thanks again for your continued support and all your bug reports — they help us improve the game every week.
— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team
