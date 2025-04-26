 Skip to content

Hey everyone,

Here’s a fresh update focused on making vehicles feel more stable, improving UI feedback, and adding some fun and polish along the way!

  • 🖼️ TAA Ghosting improvement (experimental)
    We’ve begun improving anti-aliasing ghosting based on feedback from the community (shoutout to Dr Rockso!). This is an early pass — more tweaks to come.

  • 🎮 New: Adjustable FOV up to 120°
    You can now change your field of view in the gameplay options — up to 120° for those who love the wide-angle feel.

  • 🖥️ New: V-Sync option added
    You can now enable or disable vertical sync in the graphics settings — helpful for screen tearing.

  • 🛞 Handling Update: Wheel grip stabilization
    We’ve reworked vehicle wheel behavior — the grip no longer changes unpredictably after extended use, resulting in more consistent driving.

  • 🚙 Musgoat now spawns with a handbrake
    No more struggling to stop on a slope — the Musgoat now comes equipped with a handbrake by default.

  • 📦 Original parts visual feedback
    When restoring a car, you’ll now see:

Total original parts installed

Green preview boxes = correct part

Yellow = compatible but not the original part

  • 🚪 Door compatibility improvement
    Doors from different vehicles now align better — pivot points have been corrected so they attach properly.

  • 📶 Radio tower improvements
    We’ve improved the performance and save reliability of radio towers in the world.

  • 🌡️ Engine overheating feedback
    Engines now display a warning when they’re too hot — and they’ll cool down even when sitting on the ground.

  • 🔊 Car Restoration Sound
    A unique sound now plays when you complete a full car restoration — satisfying and clear!

  • 🔉 Audio balancing – Car attenuation pass
    Wwise settings have been tweaked to better balance car-related sounds, especially wide attenuation.

  • 🪩 New Item: Disco Ball
    Because every good road trip needs a little party flair. 🕺

  • ⚖️ Fixed: Weight capacity replication bug
    A bug caused vehicle weight limits to desync in multiplayer, making some cars undriveable for clients — now fixed.

  • 🎒 Fixed: Backpack interaction in multiplayer
    Clients can once again use their backpacks reliably in multiplayer sessions.

Thanks again for your continued support and all your bug reports — they help us improve the game every week.

— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team

