Hey everyone,

Here’s a fresh update focused on making vehicles feel more stable, improving UI feedback, and adding some fun and polish along the way!

🖼️ TAA Ghosting improvement (experimental)

We’ve begun improving anti-aliasing ghosting based on feedback from the community (shoutout to Dr Rockso!). This is an early pass — more tweaks to come.

🎮 New: Adjustable FOV up to 120°

You can now change your field of view in the gameplay options — up to 120° for those who love the wide-angle feel.

🖥️ New: V-Sync option added

You can now enable or disable vertical sync in the graphics settings — helpful for screen tearing.

🛞 Handling Update: Wheel grip stabilization

We’ve reworked vehicle wheel behavior — the grip no longer changes unpredictably after extended use, resulting in more consistent driving.

🚙 Musgoat now spawns with a handbrake

No more struggling to stop on a slope — the Musgoat now comes equipped with a handbrake by default.

📦 Original parts visual feedback

When restoring a car, you’ll now see:

Total original parts installed

Green preview boxes = correct part

Yellow = compatible but not the original part

🚪 Door compatibility improvement

Doors from different vehicles now align better — pivot points have been corrected so they attach properly.

📶 Radio tower improvements

We’ve improved the performance and save reliability of radio towers in the world.

🌡️ Engine overheating feedback

Engines now display a warning when they’re too hot — and they’ll cool down even when sitting on the ground.

🔊 Car Restoration Sound

A unique sound now plays when you complete a full car restoration — satisfying and clear!

🔉 Audio balancing – Car attenuation pass

Wwise settings have been tweaked to better balance car-related sounds, especially wide attenuation.

🪩 New Item: Disco Ball

Because every good road trip needs a little party flair. 🕺

⚖️ Fixed: Weight capacity replication bug

A bug caused vehicle weight limits to desync in multiplayer, making some cars undriveable for clients — now fixed.

🎒 Fixed: Backpack interaction in multiplayer

Clients can once again use their backpacks reliably in multiplayer sessions.

Thanks again for your continued support and all your bug reports — they help us improve the game every week.

— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team