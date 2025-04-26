🔫 Second weapon: $1500 → $2000. More expensive, but still not for tourists.

🎯 Turret upgrade: aims and crushes like a ballerina on steroids.

⛽ Gas station: zombies can’t glitch through healing zones anymore.

💳 Purchases: instant. Your credit card melts on the spot.

🩸 Blood: even more. Because clean is dead.

🎨 Prices: colors corrected, no more carnival vibes.

💥 Bullet impacts: some objects now show real consequences.

🏆 Leaderboard: sharper, clearer, and way more humiliating for the last ones.

🔪 Bonus knives: earn cash by slicing clean. Play smart.

🏃‍♂️ Sprinters: they no longer trigger saws... but still end up as carpaccio.

💬 Summary: Zombiemachia is faster, bloodier, and more brutal. Exactly what we came for.