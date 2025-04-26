 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250222
Update notes via Steam Community

🔫 Second weapon: $1500 → $2000. More expensive, but still not for tourists.
🎯 Turret upgrade: aims and crushes like a ballerina on steroids.
⛽ Gas station: zombies can’t glitch through healing zones anymore.
💳 Purchases: instant. Your credit card melts on the spot.
🩸 Blood: even more. Because clean is dead.
🎨 Prices: colors corrected, no more carnival vibes.
💥 Bullet impacts: some objects now show real consequences.
🏆 Leaderboard: sharper, clearer, and way more humiliating for the last ones.
🔪 Bonus knives: earn cash by slicing clean. Play smart.
🏃‍♂️ Sprinters: they no longer trigger saws... but still end up as carpaccio.

💬 Summary: Zombiemachia is faster, bloodier, and more brutal. Exactly what we came for.

