26 April 2025 Build 18250216 Edited 26 April 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvments:

  • CPU performance optimized

  • A confirmation system has been added for refusing to choose a power

  • The melee target selection system has been revised

  • Melee power refunded if no enemy hit

Bug fixes:

  • Upgrade to reroll powers doesn't work

  • Grenade count incorrectly updated with the upgrade to increase it

  • Visual bug when the bow is selected in the hub

  • Crash sometimes with Ra's dash power

  • Herald of Apophis mesh can sometimes be penetrated

  • Enemies appear out of bounds in a map

  • You can stand behind teleportation portals

  • Twitch integration displays uninitialized defaults

  • Twitch integration updates incorrectly when a choice is not selected by anyone

  • Twitch integration doesn't display elements in the right order

  • It's possible to launch the hover animation of the power selection screen before the power appearance animation has finished.

  • Picking up a jumppad twice in succession without touching the ground alters the player's movements.

  • The player can launch himself into the air by striking an enemy above him.

  • Merchant rooms have no description on the door

  • Merchant rooms have in Twitch integration

Changed files in this update

