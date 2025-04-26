Improvments:
-
CPU performance optimized
-
A confirmation system has been added for refusing to choose a power
-
The melee target selection system has been revised
-
Melee power refunded if no enemy hit
Bug fixes:
-
Upgrade to reroll powers doesn't work
-
Grenade count incorrectly updated with the upgrade to increase it
-
Visual bug when the bow is selected in the hub
-
Crash sometimes with Ra's dash power
-
Herald of Apophis mesh can sometimes be penetrated
-
Enemies appear out of bounds in a map
-
You can stand behind teleportation portals
-
Twitch integration displays uninitialized defaults
-
Twitch integration updates incorrectly when a choice is not selected by anyone
-
Twitch integration doesn't display elements in the right order
-
It's possible to launch the hover animation of the power selection screen before the power appearance animation has finished.
-
Picking up a jumppad twice in succession without touching the ground alters the player's movements.
-
The player can launch himself into the air by striking an enemy above him.
-
Merchant rooms have no description on the door
-
Merchant rooms have in Twitch integration
