Melee power refunded if no enemy hit

The melee target selection system has been revised

A confirmation system has been added for refusing to choose a power

Upgrade to reroll powers doesn't work

Grenade count incorrectly updated with the upgrade to increase it

Visual bug when the bow is selected in the hub

Crash sometimes with Ra's dash power

Herald of Apophis mesh can sometimes be penetrated

Enemies appear out of bounds in a map

You can stand behind teleportation portals

Twitch integration displays uninitialized defaults

Twitch integration updates incorrectly when a choice is not selected by anyone

Twitch integration doesn't display elements in the right order

It's possible to launch the hover animation of the power selection screen before the power appearance animation has finished.

Picking up a jumppad twice in succession without touching the ground alters the player's movements.

The player can launch himself into the air by striking an enemy above him.

Merchant rooms have no description on the door