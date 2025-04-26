 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250173 Edited 26 April 2025 – 14:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

// UPDATE v47

  • added new sword types
    • short sword (slice, double slice)
    • katana swords (slice, parry)
    • tachi swords (slice, 2 tile sweep)
    • great swords (cleave, 3 tile sweep)
    • pole swords (slice, long slice)
  • added new spear types
    • short spears (1h) (thrust, advance+thrust)
    • great spears (2h) (long thrust, pushback thrust)
  • added new sword perk subtrees
    • common tree
    • ittouryuu tree
    • shinkageryuu tree
    • shintouryuu tree
  • added more variety in battle remnant loot
  • changed default mouse controls back to previous
    • option to toggle is in options
  • reduced world map time tick rate
  • fixed town open/close time calculations
  • fixed some ui highlights not clearing
  • fixed town services not usable after selling items
  • fixed battle formation issue with edges
  • fixed item sorting in inventory
  • increased famed item price
  • increased fisherman bow perk tree chance
  • fixed town/party input priority on touch controls
  • improved pathing for diagonals on world map
  • improved caravan town enter click handling

// UPDATE v47

  • 新しい剣タイプを追加
    • 短剣（スライス、ダブルスライス）
    • 刀（スライス、受け流し）
    • 太刀（スライス、2タイルスイープ）
    • 大太刀（縦斬り、3タイルスイープ）
    • 槍刀（スライス、ロングスライス）
  • 新しい槍タイプを追加
    • 短槍（片手）（突き、前進突き）
    • 大槍（両手）（長突き、押し突き）
  • 新しい剣パークツリーを追加
    • 共通ツリー
    • 一刀流ツリー
    • 新陰流ツリー
    • 神道流ツリー
  • 戦場残骸の戦利品バリエーションを増加
  • マウス操作設定を以前のデフォルトに変更
    • オプションで切り替え可能
  • ワールドマップの時間経過速度を減少
  • 街の開店・閉店時間計算を修正
  • UIハイライトが消えない問題を修正
  • 街サービスがアイテム売却後に使用できない問題を修正
  • 戦闘隊形が端で崩れる問題を修正
  • インベントリ内のアイテムソートを修正
  • 名品アイテムの価格を上昇
  • 漁師用弓パークツリーの出現率を上昇
  • タッチ操作時の街・部隊入力優先順位を修正
  • ワールドマップの斜め移動の経路探索を改善
  • キャラバンの街入場クリック処理を改善

