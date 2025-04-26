// UPDATE v47
- added new sword types
- short sword (slice, double slice)
- katana swords (slice, parry)
- tachi swords (slice, 2 tile sweep)
- great swords (cleave, 3 tile sweep)
- pole swords (slice, long slice)
- added new spear types
- short spears (1h) (thrust, advance+thrust)
- great spears (2h) (long thrust, pushback thrust)
- added new sword perk subtrees
- common tree
- ittouryuu tree
- shinkageryuu tree
- shintouryuu tree
- added more variety in battle remnant loot
- changed default mouse controls back to previous
- option to toggle is in options
- reduced world map time tick rate
- fixed town open/close time calculations
- fixed some ui highlights not clearing
- fixed town services not usable after selling items
- fixed battle formation issue with edges
- fixed item sorting in inventory
- increased famed item price
- increased fisherman bow perk tree chance
- fixed town/party input priority on touch controls
- improved pathing for diagonals on world map
- improved caravan town enter click handling
// UPDATE v47
- 新しい剣タイプを追加
- 短剣（スライス、ダブルスライス）
- 刀（スライス、受け流し）
- 太刀（スライス、2タイルスイープ）
- 大太刀（縦斬り、3タイルスイープ）
- 槍刀（スライス、ロングスライス）
- 新しい槍タイプを追加
- 短槍（片手）（突き、前進突き）
- 大槍（両手）（長突き、押し突き）
- 新しい剣パークツリーを追加
- 共通ツリー
- 一刀流ツリー
- 新陰流ツリー
- 神道流ツリー
- 戦場残骸の戦利品バリエーションを増加
- マウス操作設定を以前のデフォルトに変更
- オプションで切り替え可能
- ワールドマップの時間経過速度を減少
- 街の開店・閉店時間計算を修正
- UIハイライトが消えない問題を修正
- 街サービスがアイテム売却後に使用できない問題を修正
- 戦闘隊形が端で崩れる問題を修正
- インベントリ内のアイテムソートを修正
- 名品アイテムの価格を上昇
- 漁師用弓パークツリーの出現率を上昇
- タッチ操作時の街・部隊入力優先順位を修正
- ワールドマップの斜め移動の経路探索を改善
- キャラバンの街入場クリック処理を改善
