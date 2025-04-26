-
Reduced the range of hearing of the enemy in the annex.
Fixed a bug where the AI of the enemy in the annex would break when leaving the building.
Added a description of the task to the safebox in the northwest of the grounds.
Other small changes.
Patch 1.0.21
