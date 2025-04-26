 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18250143 Edited 26 April 2025 – 14:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reduced the range of hearing of the enemy in the annex.

  • Fixed a bug where the AI ​​of the enemy in the annex would break when leaving the building.

  • Added a description of the task to the safebox in the northwest of the grounds.

  • Other small changes.

