New:

-Added 2 new themes

-Increased the wait time between mystery gift openings (0.25s → 0.33s)

-Decreased the price of the mystery gift (5 coins → 3 coins)

-Modified the probabilities for the mystery gift:

30% chance to get +2 coins

25% chance to get +4 coins

20% chance to get +6 coins

15% chance to get +1 second on the current timer

7% chance to get +2 seconds on the current timer

3% chance to get +3 seconds on the current timer

Fixes:

-Fixed an issue causing the themes menu to sometimes not display correctly

-Fixed an issue causing the "void" theme to show a different theme