26 April 2025 Build 18250135 Edited 26 April 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
New:
-Added 2 new themes
-Increased the wait time between mystery gift openings (0.25s → 0.33s)
-Decreased the price of the mystery gift (5 coins → 3 coins)
-Modified the probabilities for the mystery gift:
30% chance to get +2 coins
25% chance to get +4 coins
20% chance to get +6 coins
15% chance to get +1 second on the current timer
7% chance to get +2 seconds on the current timer
3% chance to get +3 seconds on the current timer

Fixes:
-Fixed an issue causing the themes menu to sometimes not display correctly
-Fixed an issue causing the "void" theme to show a different theme

