 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18250134 Edited 26 April 2025 – 14:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Speech font can now display special characters for the german translation

Changed files in this update

Windows Gemini Rue Content Depot 80311
  • Loading history…
macOS Gemini Rue Mac Depot 80312
  • Loading history…
Linux Gemini Rue Linux Depot 80313
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Gemini Rue Steamdeck Depot Depot 80314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link