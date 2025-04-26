**

It's Here!



After about 14 months of development, PunjiVR Version 2 has finally been released to the main branch for all of you to enjoy. Version 2 is a total remake of PunjiVR, and it fixes and improves everything wrong with the original build while also paving a better path for future updates.**

Main Features & Improvements:

Full player body

New locomotion system (a combination of joystick and armswinger movement, plus physical crawling & climbing)

Overhauled audio (you'll like it)

Improved visuals

Better gunplay and weapon handling

Updated inventory system that's affected by item weight & bulk

Traps

Larger map potential (the Gun Truck mission and Intro are set on a 2km X 2km size map)

Better AI

Allied AI

SteamVR integration (Index controllers use finger curling now, rebindable controls via SteamVR, pausing, and overall more stability)

Better performance

Proper controller positioning (no more need for manually adjusting your hand offsets)

Reliable height calibration

A whole lot more. Scroll through the last 20 test build update notes for details

Current Content:

Missions

Intro

Main Menu / Shooting Range

Movement Tutorial

Obstacle Course

Firefight (Endless 10v10 battle set near a village)

Last Stand (Endless wave defense mode that gets harder the longer you play)

Tunnel Rat (Collect 3 pieces of randomly placed intel and escape the Viet Cong tunnel system. Watch out for traps!)

Gun Truck (Defend the gun truck as long as you can. Each kill earns one point that can be saved up and spent on loadouts for you, armor and weapons for the truck, and ammo refills. Make sure to keep an eye on the truck's health and repair it with the wrench to keep it moving!)

15 infantry firearms

4 fixed/static weapons

5 frag grenades and a set of 5 smoke grenades

4 Traps to watch out for (each can be disarmed)

Flashlight

Your fists

What's Next?

Version 2 is the start of a new era for PunjiVR -- this is just the beginning.

A lot of exciting features are planned for the future, but I want to spend the next few major updates adding pure content to the game before I start work on anything major.

Closing:

It's a relief for me to finally see Version 2 take over the main build. Version 1 was decent and it had some good ideas, but it was just too messy to keep maintaining and adding to.

I know there's not a whole lot of content in the current build, but that will change very quickly over the course of the next few months, so stay tuned!

Over the course of its development, Version 2 was tested by a number of various community members and their help has been incredibly valuable, so I appreciate all of you who took the time to play around with it during the testing phase. I will continue to use the separate test branch for future updates, especially major ones, so if you're interested in taking part in that, head over to the Discord and get the 'tester' role to be notified of new releases.

I look forward to seeing what you all think about the new PunjiVR and, as always, I would love to hear your feedback and suggestions for it, so don't hesitate to let me know. You can do so in the comments of this post, on the forums, or through one of the social links below.

Thank you all and good luck in the jungle!

