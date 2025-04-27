Welcome, Park Managers!
This hotfix resolves some of the immediate issues reported by the community, though we're still looking out for crash reports and more information about teleporting animals. If you have reliable steps to reproduce teleports, please let us know!
Known Issues & Additional Notes
-
Issue: modular lighting is not recolorable during the day, but does work at night
-
Issue: animal avoidance is currently broken, so animals can end up walking through each other
-
Issue: animal animations in the Animal Nursery are currently broken due to the addition of babies, we will be fixing this
-
Note: additive animations can trigger during one shots or right before animals go to eat/drink/rest. We would like to stop this from happening to prevent jank
-
Note: we will be updating Paleopedia and Info Sign screenshots for animals that have received visual updates in a later patch
Full Patch Notes
Changes
-
Balance
-
Changed refund logic for modular structures:
-
Facilities/pieces now refund the entire placement cost
-
Vegetation items don't refund anything, but instead have a demolition cost
-
-
Any modular items with a demolition cost now can't be demolished if the park balance is negative
-
-
Animals
-
Reduced osteoderm detail strength on baby Ankylosaurus
-
Adjusted face shine for all Psittacosaurus
-
Animals with a social group size of 0-0 will have their socialization need regularly set to full
-
Socialization need will no longer drain while resting, sleeping, eating, or drinking
-
-
UI/UX
- The park balance text at the bottom of the screen now turns red when the park balance is negative
Bug Fixes
-
Crashes
- Potentially fixed a crash related to viewing animals in the nursery. We would appreciate continued reports if this persists!
-
Critical
-
Fixed month progress not loading correctly for saved games
-
Fixed an undo/redo issue causing the balance to not restore correctly when undoing modular object placement
-
Fixed a save/load issue that could cause legacy settings (such as Animal Aging) to be reset upon loading a save
-
-
Gameplay
- Fixed animal exhibit preference calculations using the wrong crowding math, resolving an issue where the exhibit bar was stuck at 72%
-
Animals
- Animals will now load in with the correct locomotion state for their maturity
-
Staff
- Fixed staff walking straight towards their destination through obstacles if their path was interrupted by construction
-
Construction
-
Fixed another instance of grid desync when splitting grid-bound pieces from modular groups
-
Fixed instability in Gates that could have created strange behavior
-
-
UI/UX
-
Fixed missing social bars for solitary animals in the Animal Info menu
-
Fixed outline colors being reset to white
-
Fixed path outlines not appearing on highlighted paths during demolition
-
Fixed wrong portrait icon being assigned to Lambeosaurus
-
-
Rendering
- Fixed modular piece glitchy rendering when the camera is close
Performance
- CPU Optimizations
Changed files in this update