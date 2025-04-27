Welcome, Park Managers!

This hotfix resolves some of the immediate issues reported by the community, though we're still looking out for crash reports and more information about teleporting animals. If you have reliable steps to reproduce teleports, please let us know!

Issue: modular lighting is not recolorable during the day, but does work at night

Issue: animal avoidance is currently broken, so animals can end up walking through each other

Issue: animal animations in the Animal Nursery are currently broken due to the addition of babies, we will be fixing this

Note: additive animations can trigger during one shots or right before animals go to eat/drink/rest. We would like to stop this from happening to prevent jank