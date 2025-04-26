🔋 The Diesel Generators Have a New Home!
In this update, the diesel generators have been moved into their own dedicated building!
Previously, they were located inside the main plant, but now they have a specialized facility built just for them:
🏠 Housed inside a protected, purpose-built structure
🔒 Better defense against external threats, fires, and accidents
🛠️ Easier maintenance, management, and inspections
It’s not just a visual change – it’s a major upgrade in infrastructure realism!
🛻 New: Fuel Deliveries by Truck!
From now on, it's possible to refuel the diesel generators using fuel delivery trucks that arrive at the plant!
🚛 Coordinate deliveries to keep your generators fueled
⛽ Manage fuel reserves carefully during long emergencies
📈 Adds a new layer of logistics and strategy to plant operations
Be sure to monitor your fuel levels – running dry is not an option in a critical situation!
🔥 Keep the Plant Powered No Matter What!
Backup power isn’t just important – it’s critical.
With this update, you’ll experience a much more immersive and strategic emergency management system.
PATCH NOTES:
V 2.2.23.183:
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to freeze in midair when the ALT key was pressed immediately after jumping.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the power demand progression option to be changed while the game was active.
- Fixed an issue where the control rod temperature was too low when the rods were almost completely removed from the core [2].
- Fixed low contrast on some labels inside the containment building when the game had dynamic lights enabled.
- Fixed issue where control rod would disappear from storage after loading a saved game.
- Fixed issue with selectors being in the wrong position after loading a saved game.
- Fixed bug where control rods were displayed in the wrong position on the power board.
- Fixed bug where external power supply would not recover after a power outage.
- Fixed issue where items could not be grabbed from shelves after loading saved progress.
- Fixed an issue with the doors of the resistance banks and battery racks, which could be opened from any distance.
- Fixed an issue with the battery rack door, which was difficult to close once opened.
- Fixed the excessively loud water splash sound when AO gets into the water.
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong pump to be removed when selling a pump from the tablet app.
- Fixed the temperature calculation inside the evaporator when there is very high pressure.
- Fixed an issue where fuses inside the backpack would disappear when loading saved progress.
- Fixed an issue where extracting a control rod with the crane would not disappear from the control panel.
- Fixed an issue where newly installed control rods would not correctly register their absorption power unless they were moved beforehand.
- Fixed visual issue with ambient shadows flickering in some situations.
- Moved the generator sets from the input room to a new building separate from the plant.
- Added a new connection from the external supply room to the new generator set building.
- Added Fuel delivery service for the generator sets.
- Added a new valve to the external fuel supply room to divert fuel to the new generator building.
- Added a new valve status panel to the external fuel supply room.
- Increased to 30% the limit on the amount of fissile material remaining in a fuel block for extraction.
- Improved advanced ambient reflection shader.
🎮 Update now and explore the new generator systems!
As always, we'd love to hear your thoughts and ideas for future improvements.
