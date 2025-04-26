🔋 The Diesel Generators Have a New Home!

In this update, the diesel generators have been moved into their own dedicated building!

Previously, they were located inside the main plant, but now they have a specialized facility built just for them:

🏠 Housed inside a protected, purpose-built structure

🔒 Better defense against external threats, fires, and accidents

🛠️ Easier maintenance, management, and inspections

It’s not just a visual change – it’s a major upgrade in infrastructure realism!

🛻 New: Fuel Deliveries by Truck!

From now on, it's possible to refuel the diesel generators using fuel delivery trucks that arrive at the plant!

🚛 Coordinate deliveries to keep your generators fueled

⛽ Manage fuel reserves carefully during long emergencies

📈 Adds a new layer of logistics and strategy to plant operations

Be sure to monitor your fuel levels – running dry is not an option in a critical situation!

🔥 Keep the Plant Powered No Matter What!

Backup power isn’t just important – it’s critical.

With this update, you’ll experience a much more immersive and strategic emergency management system.

PATCH NOTES:

V 2.2.23.183:

Fixed a bug that caused the player to freeze in midair when the ALT key was pressed immediately after jumping.

Fixed a bug that allowed the power demand progression option to be changed while the game was active.

Fixed an issue where the control rod temperature was too low when the rods were almost completely removed from the core [2].

Fixed low contrast on some labels inside the containment building when the game had dynamic lights enabled.

Fixed issue where control rod would disappear from storage after loading a saved game.

Fixed issue with selectors being in the wrong position after loading a saved game.

Fixed bug where control rods were displayed in the wrong position on the power board.

Fixed bug where external power supply would not recover after a power outage.

Fixed issue where items could not be grabbed from shelves after loading saved progress.

Fixed an issue with the doors of the resistance banks and battery racks, which could be opened from any distance.

Fixed an issue with the battery rack door, which was difficult to close once opened.

Fixed the excessively loud water splash sound when AO gets into the water.

Fixed a bug that caused the wrong pump to be removed when selling a pump from the tablet app.

Fixed the temperature calculation inside the evaporator when there is very high pressure.

Fixed an issue where fuses inside the backpack would disappear when loading saved progress.

Fixed an issue where extracting a control rod with the crane would not disappear from the control panel.

Fixed an issue where newly installed control rods would not correctly register their absorption power unless they were moved beforehand.

Fixed visual issue with ambient shadows flickering in some situations.

Moved the generator sets from the input room to a new building separate from the plant.

Added a new connection from the external supply room to the new generator set building.

Added Fuel delivery service for the generator sets.

Added a new valve to the external fuel supply room to divert fuel to the new generator building.

Added a new valve status panel to the external fuel supply room.

Increased to 30% the limit on the amount of fissile material remaining in a fuel block for extraction.

Improved advanced ambient reflection shader.

🎮 Update now and explore the new generator systems!

As always, we'd love to hear your thoughts and ideas for future improvements.