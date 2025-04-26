 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18249980 Edited 26 April 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔋 The Diesel Generators Have a New Home!
In this update, the diesel generators have been moved into their own dedicated building!
Previously, they were located inside the main plant, but now they have a specialized facility built just for them:

🏠 Housed inside a protected, purpose-built structure

🔒 Better defense against external threats, fires, and accidents

🛠️ Easier maintenance, management, and inspections

It’s not just a visual change – it’s a major upgrade in infrastructure realism!

🛻 New: Fuel Deliveries by Truck!
From now on, it's possible to refuel the diesel generators using fuel delivery trucks that arrive at the plant!

🚛 Coordinate deliveries to keep your generators fueled

⛽ Manage fuel reserves carefully during long emergencies

📈 Adds a new layer of logistics and strategy to plant operations

Be sure to monitor your fuel levels – running dry is not an option in a critical situation!

🔥 Keep the Plant Powered No Matter What!
Backup power isn’t just important – it’s critical.
With this update, you’ll experience a much more immersive and strategic emergency management system.

PATCH NOTES:

V 2.2.23.183:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to freeze in midair when the ALT key was pressed immediately after jumping.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the power demand progression option to be changed while the game was active.
  • Fixed an issue where the control rod temperature was too low when the rods were almost completely removed from the core [2].
  • Fixed low contrast on some labels inside the containment building when the game had dynamic lights enabled.
  • Fixed issue where control rod would disappear from storage after loading a saved game.
  • Fixed issue with selectors being in the wrong position after loading a saved game.
  • Fixed bug where control rods were displayed in the wrong position on the power board.
  • Fixed bug where external power supply would not recover after a power outage.
  • Fixed issue where items could not be grabbed from shelves after loading saved progress.
  • Fixed an issue with the doors of the resistance banks and battery racks, which could be opened from any distance.
  • Fixed an issue with the battery rack door, which was difficult to close once opened.
  • Fixed the excessively loud water splash sound when AO gets into the water.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong pump to be removed when selling a pump from the tablet app.
  • Fixed the temperature calculation inside the evaporator when there is very high pressure.
  • Fixed an issue where fuses inside the backpack would disappear when loading saved progress.
  • Fixed an issue where extracting a control rod with the crane would not disappear from the control panel.
  • Fixed an issue where newly installed control rods would not correctly register their absorption power unless they were moved beforehand.
  • Fixed visual issue with ambient shadows flickering in some situations.
  • Moved the generator sets from the input room to a new building separate from the plant.
  • Added a new connection from the external supply room to the new generator set building.
  • Added Fuel delivery service for the generator sets.
  • Added a new valve to the external fuel supply room to divert fuel to the new generator building.
  • Added a new valve status panel to the external fuel supply room.
  • Increased to 30% the limit on the amount of fissile material remaining in a fuel block for extraction.
  • Improved advanced ambient reflection shader.

🎮 Update now and explore the new generator systems!
As always, we'd love to hear your thoughts and ideas for future improvements.

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
DLC 3000380 Depot 3000380
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link