Hello, Commander,

We’ve released a small update for Section Gamma addressing a few bugs:

✅ AI bug fixed: In certain situations, AI units inside bunkers were firing on themselves.

✅ Window positions saved: Moved windows will now stay in place and no longer reset.

✅ Event management issue fixed: Rare errors in the AI’s event system caused illogical moves — this has been corrected.

Thanks for your feedback — and see you on the battlefield, Commander!