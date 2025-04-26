In Game Player Rank UI Changes

The player will now see who has the next score to beat on the leaderboard, their score and also how many points away from reaching that next rank score they are during play. This change should hopefully incentivise players to push on for higher scores (beating their friends and other players) and is available on both the campaign and gauntlet mode. This also works for Player 2 in game.

New Backgrounds Added

Many new backgrounds have been added to the Gauntlet Mode. Because the mode is procedural and therefore endless, I thought it would be nice to add further backgrounds to this game mode. Over 1GB of textures have now been added to the game as a result but I hope players appreciate my attempt to make the mode feel fresh if they've already completed the regular campaign mode.

Bug Fixes

Have fixed a long standing bug where some bullets would not be fired at the player correctly by some enemies / bosses. As a result level 4 and level 5 may be slightly more difficult but the gameplay is now as intended when I developed those levels.

I hope you the players appreciate the time and effort that goes into making a video game. I've tried to create a game that's enjoyable, accessible and also competitive and i'm certainly not done tweaking the game. I plan to reward players on higher difficulty modes with access to more bonus points etc so that these elite players emerge higher on the global leaderboards (as they should do).

If you've enjoyed the game a review and recommendation really helps us solo indie developers and I would very much appreciate the support. It's a few clicks and a few kind words, if you can spare them it really does help me to keep motivated.

Any feedback is welcome.

Thanks my fellow Astro Fighters

Paul