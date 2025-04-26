Stil some control improvements:

New separate control for the the bow chaser battery. Now it can be control independently by pressing the space bar (same logic as the larboard and starboard batteries).

Decoupled the manual adjustment sliders of the yards from the any lateral movement (A/D or arrows in first person view). Before the last clicked slider would react to any lateral movement inputs, as long as the player didn't click the mouse again (default setting from the engine)

Added Fire at Will information to the gun battery UI, so players can identify they have ordered this mode. Shown as FAW (Fire At Will) when the target in the view area of that battery.

Plymouth Dockyard is now separate port (independent from Plymouth) so players can anchor directly in front on the dockyard.

Increased force of the anchor rope / capstan when weighing anchor (review showed higher force was physically possible) . This makes the weighing maneuver easier (wind forces or rudder action could would deviate the bow before)

Surrendered enemies will now be able to take their sails (as long as crew is still alive), but still stop fighting. Before all actions by enemy crew would be deactivated, some ships leaving the sails set and still moving

Boat 2 (yawl) can now capture all the ships again (before it was only working with the merchant schooner)

Number of seriously injured crew members and dead are properly displayed in the log

Cannonballs, grapeshot, bar-shot have now also a probability of only injuring (e.g. limb lost) instead of only killing. Still lower probability than musket fire, canister shot or flying wood splinters.

Improvement of crew management for the case that an order to the crew was cancelled before crew members reached their position

Corrections to the release crew from battery buttons (one wrong binding, were also not appearing if the player selected a target via menu and didn't beat to quarters)

Added button in the main menu to open the game guide in Steam (so new players can find it faster)