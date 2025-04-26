New day, new patch. Our focus in this patch was on improving the multiplayer experience.

Fixes & Improvements

Improved NPC Behaviour, they should no longer exit the train last-second and glitch through the doors and more npcs should now get off at the final station.

Fixed some syncing issues that were mostly occuring at high latency

Fixed some sound issues

Minor bug fixes and improvements

This patch is compatible with 1.0.0 and 1.0.1 and players of any of these versions can play together, however, some of these improvements only work when the host is on version 1.0.2.