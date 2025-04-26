 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18249922 Edited 26 April 2025 – 20:33:04 UTC by Wendy Share
New day, new patch. Our focus in this patch was on improving the multiplayer experience.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Improved NPC Behaviour, they should no longer exit the train last-second and glitch through the doors and more npcs should now get off at the final station.
  • Fixed some syncing issues that were mostly occuring at high latency
  • Fixed some sound issues
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements

This patch is compatible with 1.0.0 and 1.0.1 and players of any of these versions can play together, however, some of these improvements only work when the host is on version 1.0.2.

