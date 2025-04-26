This upgrade brings two important changes:

- Increased enemy spawns

- Smaller areas to explore on planets and moons.

All map stages on the surface have 3 spawn points. Every spawn point has now increased chance to generate enemies and resources from 50% to 80% (plus few % for some friendly NPC's, animals, crates).

There should be no more walking trough empty stages of the map.

Increasing the spawns alone would make exploring the surface even more slow, than it is now. Therefore almost all maps have been modified and explorable area has been reduced. Sometimes from 15 map stages to 10 or 8, sometimes from 8 to 4 or 3.

With increased spawns and reduced areas, exploration of planets and moons will go smoother. The ballance between space flight and surface walking should be more fair. The player will reach mission objectives or do other business faster and will be free to move on to the next place.

Things to do next: