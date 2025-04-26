 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18249878 Edited 26 April 2025 – 13:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
When you remove all pawns from a sector of a district, that sector is freed. The start screen / Earth Campaign now shows those sectors with a blue border.

