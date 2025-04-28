 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18249874 Edited 28 April 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

My Lords & Ladies, our march to greatness continues with Update 79!

[NEW FEATURES]

  • New District Item Slot – all District buildings now have a 6th universal item slot

  • New District Items – 14 new District items have been added to the game (2 for each District building)

  • “Menagerie” event – a brand new time-limited event in which you score points by hunting, performing Animal Assists and using the actions of your Animal Companions

  • New Time-Limited Boost: “Enemy Healed Units After Battle” – when active this time-limited boost decreases the amount of Units your enemy can heal after battle

[SEASONAL CONTENT]

  • World Encounters Theme Rotation – the Gladiators are about to invade our Realms! Smash their camps and retrieve the treasures they have stolen!

  • Path to Glory Chapter 78 – complete the missions to earn valuable rewards

[BUG FIXES]

  • Fixed the Seat of Power getting stuck as a region while contesting

  • Fixed points for the Pillage Capitals Solo Sub event not received when joining Rallies

  • Fixed the Paragon Perks showing incorrect values for Current and Next Levels

  • Clarified the Benefits from the Paragon Pass in the Seasonal Paragon Pass pop-up

  • Fixed an issue where all Permanent Queues were lost after returning from an Atlantis Event

  • Fixed an issue where Super Boost and Ultimate March Paragon Abilities were getting cancelled by changing an Equipment Item or an item Preset

  • Fixed an issue where the Unit Combat Skills were not working at all on the Battleground Event

Changed files in this update

March of Empires Content Depot 702321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link