My Lords & Ladies, our march to greatness continues with Update 79!
[NEW FEATURES]
New District Item Slot – all District buildings now have a 6th universal item slot
New District Items – 14 new District items have been added to the game (2 for each District building)
“Menagerie” event – a brand new time-limited event in which you score points by hunting, performing Animal Assists and using the actions of your Animal Companions
New Time-Limited Boost: “Enemy Healed Units After Battle” – when active this time-limited boost decreases the amount of Units your enemy can heal after battle
[SEASONAL CONTENT]
World Encounters Theme Rotation – the Gladiators are about to invade our Realms! Smash their camps and retrieve the treasures they have stolen!
Path to Glory Chapter 78 – complete the missions to earn valuable rewards
[BUG FIXES]
Fixed the Seat of Power getting stuck as a region while contesting
Fixed points for the Pillage Capitals Solo Sub event not received when joining Rallies
Fixed the Paragon Perks showing incorrect values for Current and Next Levels
Clarified the Benefits from the Paragon Pass in the Seasonal Paragon Pass pop-up
Fixed an issue where all Permanent Queues were lost after returning from an Atlantis Event
Fixed an issue where Super Boost and Ultimate March Paragon Abilities were getting cancelled by changing an Equipment Item or an item Preset
Fixed an issue where the Unit Combat Skills were not working at all on the Battleground Event
