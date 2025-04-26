 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18249779
Update notes via Steam Community

The music was quitting after the first song.
The jump scare was not using the audio that it should have.

Both of these problems should now be resolved.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3428992
