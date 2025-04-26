 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18249772 Edited 26 April 2025 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Using the Stone Guardian item now opens a new "Command Inventory" screen in which you can summon or dismiss it. Having certain items on your inventory allows you to command it to perform specific actions.
New Item:
Starless Guardian
Recipe: Stone Guardian + Aether.

  • Opens the Command Inventory; letting you summon, dismiss and command a starless guardian that follows you and attacks nearby enemies.

  • Guardian has 400hp and can be targeted and attacked by enemies; upon dying there's a 20 second cooldown before you can summon another one.

  • You can only have one guardian at any moment. Dismissing it will start a cooldown based on how full its health was.

  • Attacks with a wide 3 hit combo, moves faster and targets enemies further away compared to the Stone Guardian.

New Commands:
Swap
Enabled by having: Teleporter, Warp Stone.

  • Cooldown: 4.

  • Swap positions with your guardian.

Scatter
Enabled by having: Scatter Barrel, Lead Star.

  • Cooldown: 3.

  • Commands your guardian to fire 3 homing projectiles.

Leech
Enabled by having: Scythe, Reaper.

  • Cooldown: 6.

  • Commands your guardian to drain health from nearby enemies, applying Bleeding and healing it for each enemy hit.

Heal
Enabled by having: Regeneration Potion, Heal, Regen Edge.

  • Cooldown: 4.

  • Commands your guardian to heal itself by 100hp.

Detonate
Enabled by having: Rocket Launcher, Cannon, Gunpowder.

  • Cooldown: 4.

  • Commands your guardian to detonate, causing a large explosion but taking 50 damage.

Contaminate
Enabled by having: Poisonthrower, Poison Jar.

  • Cooldown: 2.5.

  • Apply Poison to your guardian, gain Poisonous.

Turret
Enabled by having: Sandstone Sentry, Floaty Sentry, Spider Sentry, Builder.

  • Cooldown: 3.

  • Grant your guardian a turret for 5 seconds, making it take half damage while standing still shooting nearby enemies.

  • Works with buffs from other placed sentries.

Flood
Enabled by having: Water Gun, Water Ball, Ice Wings

  • Cooldown: 2.

  • Command your guardian to rush forward leaving a trail of water.

Other changes:

  • Game over screen shows which characters won and which lost.

  • The player becomes invincible during end boss death animations.

  • If an entity with Frostbite receives Burn, or vice versa, it will cleanse both effects taking 200 damage per level and get wet for 5 seconds.

  • Spider Bite now fires a short range web projectile, instead of acting like a sword.

  • Nerfed Blast Shooter's damage and range.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3148471
  Loading history…
