Using the Stone Guardian item now opens a new "Command Inventory" screen in which you can summon or dismiss it. Having certain items on your inventory allows you to command it to perform specific actions.

New Item:

Starless Guardian

Recipe: Stone Guardian + Aether.

Opens the Command Inventory; letting you summon, dismiss and command a starless guardian that follows you and attacks nearby enemies.

Guardian has 400hp and can be targeted and attacked by enemies; upon dying there's a 20 second cooldown before you can summon another one.

You can only have one guardian at any moment. Dismissing it will start a cooldown based on how full its health was.

Attacks with a wide 3 hit combo, moves faster and targets enemies further away compared to the Stone Guardian.

New Commands:

Swap

Enabled by having: Teleporter, Warp Stone.

Cooldown: 4.

Swap positions with your guardian.

Scatter

Enabled by having: Scatter Barrel, Lead Star.

Cooldown: 3.

Commands your guardian to fire 3 homing projectiles.

Leech

Enabled by having: Scythe, Reaper.

Cooldown: 6.

Commands your guardian to drain health from nearby enemies, applying Bleeding and healing it for each enemy hit.

Heal

Enabled by having: Regeneration Potion, Heal, Regen Edge.

Cooldown: 4.

Commands your guardian to heal itself by 100hp.

Detonate

Enabled by having: Rocket Launcher, Cannon, Gunpowder.

Cooldown: 4.

Commands your guardian to detonate, causing a large explosion but taking 50 damage.

Contaminate

Enabled by having: Poisonthrower, Poison Jar.

Cooldown: 2.5.

Apply Poison to your guardian, gain Poisonous.

Turret

Enabled by having: Sandstone Sentry, Floaty Sentry, Spider Sentry, Builder.

Cooldown: 3.

Grant your guardian a turret for 5 seconds, making it take half damage while standing still shooting nearby enemies.

Works with buffs from other placed sentries.

Flood

Enabled by having: Water Gun, Water Ball, Ice Wings

Cooldown: 2.

Command your guardian to rush forward leaving a trail of water.

Other changes: