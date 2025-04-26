Using the Stone Guardian item now opens a new "Command Inventory" screen in which you can summon or dismiss it. Having certain items on your inventory allows you to command it to perform specific actions.
New Item:
Starless Guardian
Recipe: Stone Guardian + Aether.
Opens the Command Inventory; letting you summon, dismiss and command a starless guardian that follows you and attacks nearby enemies.
Guardian has 400hp and can be targeted and attacked by enemies; upon dying there's a 20 second cooldown before you can summon another one.
You can only have one guardian at any moment. Dismissing it will start a cooldown based on how full its health was.
Attacks with a wide 3 hit combo, moves faster and targets enemies further away compared to the Stone Guardian.
New Commands:
Swap
Enabled by having: Teleporter, Warp Stone.
Cooldown: 4.
Swap positions with your guardian.
Scatter
Enabled by having: Scatter Barrel, Lead Star.
-
Cooldown: 3.
-
Commands your guardian to fire 3 homing projectiles.
Leech
Enabled by having: Scythe, Reaper.
Cooldown: 6.
-
Commands your guardian to drain health from nearby enemies, applying Bleeding and healing it for each enemy hit.
Heal
Enabled by having: Regeneration Potion, Heal, Regen Edge.
Cooldown: 4.
-
Commands your guardian to heal itself by 100hp.
Detonate
Enabled by having: Rocket Launcher, Cannon, Gunpowder.
Cooldown: 4.
-
Commands your guardian to detonate, causing a large explosion but taking 50 damage.
Contaminate
Enabled by having: Poisonthrower, Poison Jar.
Cooldown: 2.5.
-
Apply Poison to your guardian, gain Poisonous.
Turret
Enabled by having: Sandstone Sentry, Floaty Sentry, Spider Sentry, Builder.
Cooldown: 3.
-
Grant your guardian a turret for 5 seconds, making it take half damage while standing still shooting nearby enemies.
Works with buffs from other placed sentries.
Flood
Enabled by having: Water Gun, Water Ball, Ice Wings
Cooldown: 2.
-
Command your guardian to rush forward leaving a trail of water.
Other changes:
Game over screen shows which characters won and which lost.
The player becomes invincible during end boss death animations.
If an entity with Frostbite receives Burn, or vice versa, it will cleanse both effects taking 200 damage per level and get wet for 5 seconds.
Spider Bite now fires a short range web projectile, instead of acting like a sword.
Nerfed Blast Shooter's damage and range.
