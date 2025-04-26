Boss HP Bars

This update brings a big quality-of-life improvement to boss battles! Bosses now have dedicated HP bars, visible at all times, whether they're on-screen or off. A special objective hint icon marks off-screen bosses, and their health bars are displayed right beside it, keeping you informed from any distance. Even better, the system supports multiple bosses at once. Never lose track of the fight again!



End-game Loot Improvements

The max completed monster level calculation didn't consider Abyss progress, so it got stuck at 55. This level is used for two things at the moment:

Scale loot on the ground depending on usefulness

Roll the Turtle inventory

Carlo could not offer better loot than level 55 all that times, even if you've ventured deep into the Abyss already (sorry for that).

While at it, I've also added a little border indicator and punchier drop sound to Eternal items, they now pop-out a little better.



Shaekiru's Wrath

A unique chip has been added, which hopefully will enable a new set of fun projectile builds.



Debris Improvements

Debris now scales with increases to AoE radius, previously its splash radius has constantly been 150. Plus, stats now also show Debris damage and radius.



Balancing

Monster damage now increases a lot less in endgame, to incentivize defensive builds

Limit self-reflected damage of Sacrificial Claws to 10% of max Armor/Deflector shield per game tick

Motherboard and Zealot can roll on Soul Stone

Enemy Death Explosions don't overwrite existing Corpse Explosions

Add DoT tag to Beta Ray Mod

Fix Miss Chance interaction with luck

Temporal Frenzy now works with Parasites

Projectile speed can now roll on chips

Hullbreaker damage buff (damage efficiency from 140% -> 240%, more damage to unique enemies now scales up to 800% for Eternal Hullbreakers)

Only up to one Asteroid Pack can spawn per Abyss mission wave

Improvements

Lifetime of straight shooting projectiles adjusts to range, to ensure they will reach their target

Rockets can target enemies again, once they escaped the enemy's bounds they hit before

Average instead of sum of range of all weapons is shown in diff preview

Unseen strike applies to attacks per second instead of hit damage in preview

Shock system uses attacks per second for preview damage

Improve luck description and clarify it doesn't apply to Dodge / Power-Up drops

Fix unintended experience penalty for mods at higher ship levels

More streamlined starter mod experience for new players

Thank you for being part of EA, and have a great weekend!