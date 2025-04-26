 Skip to content

26 April 2025
  • Fixed an issue with the teleporter
  • Fixed the respawn point for the smoke blocker
  • Fixed an issue where the bar customers wouldn't talk after serving the wrong drink
  • Fixed the umbrella icon and the wheel of luck
  • Some of the steam achievements didn't work. They now do.

