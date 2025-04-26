- Fixed an issue with the teleporter
- Fixed the respawn point for the smoke blocker
- Fixed an issue where the bar customers wouldn't talk after serving the wrong drink
- Fixed the umbrella icon and the wheel of luck
- Some of the steam achievements didn't work. They now do.
Patch Notes For April 26
