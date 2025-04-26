New units
Air Unit: The Fighter
Air Unit: The Chinook Transport
Sea Unit: The Corvette
Sea Unit: The U-boat submarine
Scripting
Support a global Map script
Support per-unit and per-building scripts
Show cell coordinates indicator in edit mode. Useful to make unit:move({ x=x, y=y }) commands
QOL
Conveyor placement snaps to closest port on building
All air units have a shadow indicator including when flying over ocean
Can change the brush size when painting liquid resources or ocean
Misc
Add tank cannon shake when shooting
Add fighter attack move
New grid-based pathfinding system, faster and more stable
