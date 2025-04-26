 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18249534 Edited 26 April 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New units

  • Air Unit: The Fighter

  • Air Unit: The Chinook Transport

  • Sea Unit: The Corvette

  • Sea Unit: The U-boat submarine

Scripting

  • Support a global Map script

  • Support per-unit and per-building scripts

  • Show cell coordinates indicator in edit mode. Useful to make unit:move({ x=x, y=y }) commands

QOL

  • Conveyor placement snaps to closest port on building

  • All air units have a shadow indicator including when flying over ocean

  • Can change the brush size when painting liquid resources or ocean

Misc

  • Add tank cannon shake when shooting

  • Add fighter attack move

  • New grid-based pathfinding system, faster and more stable

Changed files in this update

Depot 3341581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link