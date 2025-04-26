 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18249505 Edited 26 April 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Continuing to sift through bugs that have been reported since launch. Thanks to everyone forwarding on any issues they're having!

Today's patch includes:

  • A fix for a sequence break in Clown Alley
  • Exiting the game before the first bar/rest stop no longer allows the player to 'continue game' from the main menu into an incompatible save state
  • Cursor position now reflects correctly on aspect ratios narrower than 16:9 (e.g.: 16:10 and 4:3)
  • The application will now mute itself when minimized
  • Typo fixed in the stress meter tutorial message

Looking into issues around the progression tracker next, among a couple other things, and should hopefully have fixes for those up around the beginning of next week. Have a good weekend!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link