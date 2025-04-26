Continuing to sift through bugs that have been reported since launch. Thanks to everyone forwarding on any issues they're having!
Today's patch includes:
- A fix for a sequence break in Clown Alley
- Exiting the game before the first bar/rest stop no longer allows the player to 'continue game' from the main menu into an incompatible save state
- Cursor position now reflects correctly on aspect ratios narrower than 16:9 (e.g.: 16:10 and 4:3)
- The application will now mute itself when minimized
- Typo fixed in the stress meter tutorial message
Looking into issues around the progression tracker next, among a couple other things, and should hopefully have fixes for those up around the beginning of next week. Have a good weekend!
